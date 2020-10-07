Namibia: Nudo Pins Its Hopes On Mutjavikua

The National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) yesterday confirmed renowned farmer Ramana Mutjavikua as its candidate for the Okakarara constituency.

The constituency is a traditional Nudo stronghold. Mutjavikua, who is the current chairperson of the Otjozondjupa Communal Farmers Union (OCFU), is hoping to take over from long-serving Vetaruhe Kandorozu who has been at the helm of that constituency for the last 15 years. Mutjavikua's confirmation follows last week's annulled elections that saw Abross Mundjindjiri emerging victorious. The annulment came after one of the eight candidates was allegedly found with fake membership cards. Party secretary general Josef Kauandenge yesterday said after careful consideration of all transgressions that occurred during the election process in Okakarara, the party found it fit to announce Mutjavikua as the duly elected person.

According to Kauandenge, the party commissioners are now busy formulating legal charges against those offenders who were found with fake membership cards. Those who contested for the position includes, Jackson Hindjou, Nocky Kaapehi, Kavita Marama, Kaorongana Mbaha, Tjeripo Tjikuua, Tjiponi Kamapunga and Mundjindjiri. The party also elected seven candidates to contest in the seven seats that will become vacant in the local authority.

The five are Jackson Ngairo, Uapaha Jazukuka, Golden Katjatako, Siegfried Tjehiua, Jane Kaovere, Timotheus Mundjindjiri and Uazuva Tjiriange. The Okakarara local authority council has seven seats, with Nudo currently occupying three, while both Swapo and the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) have two seats. Since independence, the Okakarara constituency has been a Nudo stronghold.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Its candidate has over the years been elected as the constituency councillor. Then DTA leader Asser Mbai was elected councillor before the split that led to the reformation of Nudo. Mbai was once again elected councillor on the Nudo ticket.

Meanwhile, at Otjinene which is also considered a Nudo stronghold, incumbent constituency councillor Erwin Katjizeu was re-elected as the party's candidate to contest in that constituency regional elections. Likewise, the party elected Sylvester Kavita, Lesley Kauandara, Ruth Katjatenja, Sandike Rukoro, and Julia Katjariua to contest the local authority elections. The Otjinene Village Council has five seats. Nudo currently occupies three while Swapo occupies the remaining two. In the Aminuis constituency, the party is expected to hold its primaries on Saturday. Current Nudo constituency councillor Peter Kazongominja New Era understands is also seeking re-election.

- ktjitemisa@nepc.com.na