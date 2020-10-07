Namibia: American's Bid for Bail Fails

7 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Werner Menges

The state has shown it has a strong case against one of the United States citizens charged with murdering a young man in a shooting in Windhoek near the start of 2011, a judge said when he dismissed a bail application by the American yesterday.

American national Kevan Townsend failed to establish that he was worthy of being granted bail and that giving him bail would not prejudice the interests of justice, acting judge Orben Sibeya said in a ruling delivered in the Windhoek High Court. The judge dismissed Townsend's bail application after he concluded that it would not be in the interests of justice or of the public for him to be granted bail.

Townsend (34) and a fellow American, Marcus Thomas (35), are charged with a count of murder and five further counts in connection with the killing of a 25-year-old man, Andre Heckmair, who was shot in the head while sitting in a car in Windhoek on 7 January 2011. Thomas and Townsend have been held in custody since their arrest on the same day as the killing. Their trial, which has been marked by repeated delays, started before judge Christie Liebenberg in November 2014 and is partly heard.

Townsend told the court during his bail hearing that he has a Namibian fiancée and intends to marry her and live with her in Khomasdal, Windhoek, if released on bail. He also said he intended to pursue a career in music after his release. He told the court he had been a gang member in Harlem, New York City, and had been in jail there on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm before Thomas, whom he described as an acquaintance, helped to get him released on bail.

According to Townsend, he and Thomas travelled to Namibia for a holiday in late December 2010.

Sibeya noted in his judgement that Townsend is denying that he committed the crimes of which he is accused. He also noted that, according to testimony heard during the trial, a 7,65 millimetre calibre pistol was sold to Townsend and Thomas in Windhoek, and that a bullet of the same calibre was found in Heckmair's body after he had been shot. There was also evidence that a former girlfriend of Thomas had been involved in a relationship with Heckmair at the time of his death.

Townsend told the court during the bail hearing he had been at a guest house in Windhoek at the time Heckmair was killed. However, he refused to disclose where he had been during the rest of that day, and also did not want to say why he met one of the witnesses who has testified that Thomas and Townsend were looking for a pistol to buy, Sibeya recounted.

The state also has evidence that a call was made to Heckmair's cellphone from a cellphone number linked to Thomas on 2 January 2011, and that a call from the same number was the last one made to Heckmair's phone before he was shot, the judge said. He remarked that the circumstantial evidence the prosecution was relying on could lead to Townsend's conviction on the charges he is facing. The state's evidence showed it had a strong case against Townsend, Sibeya added. The trial before Liebenberg is supposed to continue from 12 October.

Defence lawyer Mbanga Siyomunji is representing Townsend. The state is represented by deputy prosecutor general Antonia Verhoef.

