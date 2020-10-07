South Africa Is One of the Few Economies Where Workers Are Highly Resilient

6 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sharon Wood

Unemployment has been the temperature gauge of how long it may take to get back to prepandemic economic levels. Latest statistics show that there is still a long, hard slog ahead.

Unemployment tallies have been closely watched because they are viewed as the most visible record of the economic damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic and economic measures to contain it over the past nine months. The latest figures are not painting a pretty picture.

In the US, which has a far more flexible labour market than South Africa, jobless data improved quickly and markedly earlier on in the crisis, but has since vacillated and the last set of employment data ahead of the November 3 elections are viewed as a cause for concern.

The US non-farm payroll data released for September show that overall employment remains 11 million below February's level. Non-farm payrolls rose 661,000 in September, almost 200,0000 less than the expected 859,000.

Says ING: "While there has been a net upward revision of 145k to the previous two months of data, it doesn't change the narrative of stalling momentum in the jobs market. In addition to a growth picking up momentum, the much-anticipated fiscal stimulus is seen...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

