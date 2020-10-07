Namibia: Presidency Makes U-Turn On Meeting With Journalists

THE Office of the Presidency last night cancelled a meeting with journalists meant to discuss complaints raised against president Hage Geingob's press secretary, Alfredo Hengari, claiming that only 10 out of the 56 concerned journalists confirmed participation.

A group of 56 journalists early in September wrote to Geingob to express their dismay at the soured relationship with his press secretary, who is accused of interfering in journalists' work.

In response to this, the president agreed to meet with the group this morning to address the issue.

According to the statement released by the Presidency yesterday, the meeting was cancelled due to poor participation.

"Unfortunately, due to poor subscription to the meeting, the presidency is left with no option but to cancel the meeting," the statement read.

The statement further indicated the president was going to deliver a speech during the meeting, highlighting some of the changes he has made in achieving press freedom.

Matthias Haufiku, one of the 10 journalists who would participate in the meeting, says he is not surprised by the latest attempt of the presidency to paint the press corps in a bad light.

The freelance journalist says it is disheartening that the Presidency has resorted to fabricating lies to hide its shortcomings.

"The Presidency wanted the entire group of concerned journalists to attend the meeting, but as a group of professionals, we deemed it impractical to dispatch such a large group due to a myriad of factors. We duly notified the Presidency well in advance that we will only send 10 people. There is e-mail communication to validate this," he says.

Haufiku says the group also wanted to comply with Covid-19 regulations, which state gatherings of only 50 people are allowed.

Haufiku says the Presidency's claim that there was a lack of subscription is false and is a clear attempt to create the perception that the press corps is divided.