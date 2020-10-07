Namibia: Grade 7 Pupil Puts Himself Through School

FOR the past four years, 14-year-old Timo* from Swakopmund has been paying rent and contributing to his school fees by pushing shopping trolleys and begging on the street.

The boy was discovered by community activist Carl Pesat during stage 1 of the state of emergency this year.

Pesat runs a welfare organisation called Street-based Person's Network (SBPN), which focuses on protecting homeless people amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Timo was 10 years old when he moved to Swakopmund with his mother and sister from Epundi village in the Ohangwena region in 2016. They lived in a rented shack at DRC informal settlement.

Upon arrival at Swakopmund, he was enrolled as a Grade 4 pupil at Vrede Rede Primary School, where he is currently in Grade 7.

"We grew up with my mother. Our father left, but I hear he is somewhere in Angola. I wanted to attend school at Swakopmund so I can become fluent in English and Afrikaans," Timo says.

A few months after they settled at Swakopmund, his mother fell ill and moved back to the north.

She soon died at Oshakati State Hospital.

"My sister and I cried a lot. We went to the village and buried her. We came back to Swakopmund and I continued to go to school. It has been extremely hard for us. My sister moved to Oshakati where she is working in a shop," Timo says.

Before his sister left for Oshakati, she negotiated accommodation for Timo with the owners of the shack they were renting.

The owner agreed to the boy staying, on condition that he continues to go to school and that he pays N$100 rent a month and caters for his own food.

"The first few weeks were not easy. I was hungry and could not concentrate at school. I would beg for food from other pupils. In the process I lost friends because they became tired of always having to share their food with me."

Timo started begging on the coastal town's streets and would for food in waste bins.

Sometimes he would help push shoppers' trolleys, he says.

This did not last long as he was seen to be invading the territory of the homeless and street children.

"One day I just decided to make a poster that says 'I am hungry please help me with food'. People started giving me food. There was a man who brought me bread, Oros and fruit every day at 17h30," Timo says.

He would also sometimes wash the windows of a certain hotel for money.

An man would give Timo and other homeless children weekly chores to do to keep them off the streets and would also lecture them on the dangers of drugs and the importance of going to school.

They would be paid not more than N$200 and had to promise to put the money to good use.

Timo supplements this income with the money he received from motorists.

"In a good month I could make up to N$450. That covers my rent. The rest I would keep to contribute to this and that at school," he says.

SOCCER GOALS

"When we met Timo, we immediatly went out and verified everything he told us. We also went to see where he lived. But one thing stood out, and that was that he still goes to school," Pesat says.

At the time it was difficult to find a proper home for the determined boy, he says.

Pesat and his team opted to let Timo continue living where he stayed, but provided him with food and clothing to keep him off the streets.

The team also repaired the dilapidated shack.

Before the state of emergency ended Pesat's team managed to secure Timo space in a children's home at Swakopmund.

The home is run by a former school teacher and seamstress, Ouma Veronica, who asked for her surname to be withheld.

"He is very bright and determined. I want to give him a home and love so he can concentrate on his schoolwork," she says.

Timo participates in daily household chores at the children's home, and SBPN is also in the process of registering the boy with a soccer academy at Swakopmund.

During the state of emergency Timo kept in touch with his teacher and has been completing school assignments, he says.

He is currently back at school with a new uniform and additional stationery.

* The minor's name is withheld to protect his identity.