South Sudan: WFP Condemns Attack On River Convoy in South Sudan

2 October 2020
United Nations World Food Programme (Rome)

Juba — On Monday, 5 October, a WORLD Food Programme (WFP) boat convoy carrying food assistance from Bor to Melut and Malakal was attacked near Shambe North. The river convoy consisted of three cargo vessels and a speedboat. The cargo vessels had food assistance and 13 crew aboard.

One person is missing and presumed killed, while three people suffered gunshot injuries.

WFP condemns in the strongest terms any attack on humanitarian workers and contractors, who risk their lives delivering much-needed food assistance to the most vulnerable people.

WFP calls on all parties in South Sudan for unimpeded humanitarian access, respect for international law and conditions that allow humanitarian workers to carry out their jobs in safety.

"Our thoughts are with the families of the missing crew member, and we wish a speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries," said WFP Country Director Matthew Hollingworth.

"Their dedication will not be forgotten. We call on the South Sudanese authorities to hold those responsible for this unspeakable violence accountable for their actions."

The food was intended for people displaced after losing their homes and crops to floods. Over 800,000 people have been affected by the floods in South Sudan, on top of many months of sub-national violence and years of conflict that caused widespread hunger and malnutrition.

WFP engages in life-saving and life-changing activities across South Sudan. WFP plans to reach 5 million people with food and nutrition support. WFP uses air, road and rivers to deliver vital food to isolated communities in the most remote parts of the country.

