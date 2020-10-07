Namibia: IPLC to Protect Creative Property

THE Intellectual Property and Local Content (IPLC) Namibia Project was launched at the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) in Windhoek recently.

IPLC Namibia is an advocacy and development project aimed at protecting Namibian creators' intellectual property and supporting local content creation.

The project is supported by the European Union under the global EU-Unesco Expert Facility on the Governance of Culture in Developing Countries.

The project is meant to assist Namibia in developing a measure to boost local content production and in revising copyrights legislation to adequately address the new challenges presented by the digital environment.

Unesco representative to Namibia Djaffar Moussa-Elkadhum said the cultural and creative industries were identified among the fastest growing sectors in the world, contributing an annual revenue of US$36 billion to the global economy (3% of GDP) and account for nearly 29,5 million jobs worldwide, employing more people aged 15 to 29 than any other sector.

"The industry has become essential for inclusive economic growth, reducing inequalities and achieving the goals set out in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda. "The emerging creative and cultural industries need a strong system of legal support to help creative workers achieve their full potential, however, simply creating strategies, laws or policies is not enough," Moussa-Elkadhum said.

Moussa-Elkadhum said through this project, Namibia recognises the potential of the creative and cultural industries to accelerate economic growth and social evelopment. "To realise this vision, the country is committed to creating an environment where creative contents are protected and Namibian artists and cultural professionals are encouraged to create, produce and disseminate their works," Moussa-Elkadhum said.

Sinikka Antila, ambassador of the delegation of the European Union to Namibia said they support the cultural and creative industries because they have the potential for inclusive economic growth, reducing inequalities and achieving the SDGs. Antila said the creative economy can generate considerable wealth and create jobs, particularly for young people.

"It is very important that we reach out to the informal parts of this sector and facilitate its development and inclusion. Cultural and creative sectors ensure the development of our societies, gives us a sense of identity and fosters social cohesion. "We all need to keep in step with the new digital era and create a conducive environment for our young people to fully access and exploit these opportunities," Antila said.

