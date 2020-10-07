Namibia: State Claims Strong Evidence Against Hit-and-Run Suspect

7 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

The State has gathered enough evidence against a motorist who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that resulted in the death of Windhoek cyclist Ingrid van Wyk Scholtz late last year.

During his court appearance yesterday, the accused, Paulus Kambata (42), was informed the State was ready for him to tender his preliminary plea.

This follows after prosecutor Bernadine Bertolini informed the court that despite the outstanding photoplan and one witness statement, they have enough evidence for Kambata to plea.

The State further explained there was no undue delay in the matter, putting in mind that the country was under lockdown and it was not business as usual. Kambata, who appeared without any legal representation, informed the court that he wanted to consult with his lawyer before taking the preliminary plea. Magistrate Celma Amadhila noted it would not be fair for Kambata to tender his plea without his lawyer.

Thus, the court postponed the matter to 7 December for Kambata to have his lawyer appear in court and possibly for him to tender his preliminary plea.

Currently, the prosecution has arraigned Kambata with charges of culpable homicide, fleeing an accident scene, failing to report an accident to the police, failing to render assistance to an injured person, reckless and negligent driving, failing to stop and defeating the course of justice.

All charges emanate from the death of Scholtz, who died in a hit-and-run on 15 November 2019. According to police reports at the time, Scholtz was cycling on the Western Bypass when she was hit by a black Mercedes Benz.

It was first believed that Scholtz might have been struck by a minibus taxi, but the Namibian Police later revealed that the black Mercedes Benz that had struck her was allegedly driven by Kambata.

Kambata, who fled the scene after the accident, was arrested days later after a manhunt by the public and police.

He is currently out on bail of N$5 000.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.