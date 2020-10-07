Namibia: Ex-Grootfontein Boss Denies Hand-Picking

FORMER Grootfontein acting chief executive Arnold Ameb has strongly denied accusations that he was hand-picked by politicians for that position two years ago.

The Namibian reported in 2018 that speculation was rife that Charles Kariko, the former chief executive officer, was forced out by a clique of politicians who wanted Ameb in the top position.

Ameb feels the article was unfair to him, adding he was appointed as per the requirements of the Local Authorities Act.

To say he was hand-picked lacks substance, he said.

The Namibian reported last year on the troubles at Grootfontein municipality, including corruption allegations by former finance executive Ileni Haingumbi, who accused Ameb of several financial irregularities.

Several staff members at the municipality wrote a letter in 2018 to the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development seeking intervention on allegations of irregularities during Ameb's tenure including alleged dubious land deals.

Ameb's position as head of property of the Grootfontein municipality allowed him to play a critical role in the allocation of land at the town.

Ameb denied any wrongdoing.

He rejected that he has "any interest or is associated with any of the companies that acquired land from council" during his tenure at the municipality.

The Namibian previously reported that some executives are accused of rewarding officials and appointing favourites into senior positions to push through their land deals. Ameb insisted he made "no single recommendation as the head of the portfolio department for any allocation of land to council".

The Namibian also previously reported that former minister of urban and rural development Peya Mushelenga sent a team to investigate allegations of corruption at the town.

Sources said a ministerial investigation report into the affairs of the Grootfontein municipality has been finalised and that the final report is expected this year.

On allegations that he has interest in companies that got land from the council, Ameb said: "Media houses were at liberty to verify the facts with the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade prior to publishing the unfounded allegations".

Ameb said he has no interest, in nor is he associated with any of the companies that acquired land from the council during his tenure at the municipality.

He said he only acted for 23 months in which he duly complied with the governing legislation given the fact that he did not have any powers delegated to him during his acting period.

This implies that all his actions needed the council's approval and that he was there to implement council resolutions as well as to ensure financial stability of the institution and the adherence by all staff to the prevailing rules, policies and regulations, he said.

He said the town's development has beenstagnant for years due to external involvement of authority.