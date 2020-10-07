Ethiopia: Banks, Technology Firms Call for Digital Transformation

ADDIS ABABA - Traditional banks and technology firms need to quickly build a new digital core based system that could let people access services and ensure healthy financial sector in the nation.

In an exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Lion International Bank President, Getachew Solomon said that these days it is hard to think of banking without technology as the digital transaction needs to be vibrant as it has been sluggish for various reasons that should be well addressed to transform the sector and make it much more productive.

"In my opinion, transformation and upgrading the core service systems need to be well integrated; and building more open banking platforms that connect various fields including tourism, healthcare and transportation should be well expanded. This enables banking services to be accessed anytime and anywhere creating new digital banks, too."

Mebitu Abebe Communication and Networking Engineer at his own private firm said that as the nation is found in the middle of changing banknotes, connecting banks through digital core system is timely.

According to him, since there are a number of bankable unbanked populations in the country, there should be a well framed and reliable technology to make the transaction prompt and suitable.

"In my view, it is high time for public and private stakeholders to join hands and put in place the digital transaction through various platforms as it helps produce great returns on both sides. So in our context, the national technology firms should materialize smart interventions that could let customers use digital transaction and stop using paper money processes," he added.

He further noted that banks following traditional system should be digitally organized and systematically transformed.

"Banks framed with traditional approaches need to be managed as per the new technology because they are of significantly useful in reshaping businesses and upgrading core systems, reducing operation costs, improving risk control capabilities to simplify apply methods, acquire customers and optimize the customer experience. This in turn helps them perfectly implement digital transformation," he added.