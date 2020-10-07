Ethiopia: Professor Mesfin Woldemariam Eulogy

The late Professor Mesfin Woldemariam was a giant of the highest scholastic caliber, a philanthropist, a seasoned politician but not a power monger, a renowned national geographer who helped in preparing the political map of the country, advocate for the development of his country, a humble and selfless democrat speaking his mind in public with no fear passed away at the age of 91 setting an example for those Ethiopians who accent the truth and who love their country with no reservation or strings attached.

When any issue of national concern crops up, you will undoubtedly find Professor Mesfin at the forefront, not only speaking but acting. During the most dreadful famine that griped northern Ethiopia, Professor Mesfin lost no time to establish University Relief Committee Office at the former Haileselasseie I University, the first famine relief committee to be established in Ethiopia even when the feudal regime tried to deny the disaster.

In 1977, when the Somali irredentist army invaded Ethiopia from two main direction from the east and south east, Professor Mesfin did not only wrote a scholarly research in a form of a book but also conducted seminars and interviews in defense of the territorial integrity of his motherland.

Indeed, professor Mesfin was a world class social scientist who wrote a number of books on the Horn of Africa and Ethiopia's system of administration. He was a prolific writer on issues of governance in Ethiopia and advocated for the comprehensive development of his country.

With deep seated concern for the plight of his fellow citizens, instead of seeking to live a luxurious life in Europe or the USA, he established the first non-governmental human rights protection office in Ethiopia fighting head to head with politicians and government officials who tried to upturn any stone available to them to discourage his efforts. He also helped to found a political organization called Kestedamena with no desire to assume political ascendancy in the political corridors of his country.

His staunch struggle for democracy and transparency in governance resulted in his unjustifiable arrest along with his collogues. His unique personality lies in the fact that he was not a man who was out for self-glory and populism but always advocated for the glory of his country and its people.

By way of preventing his involvement in supporting the student movement in the country, the feudal government gave him a lower appointment as the governor of the former Ghimbi Awaraja but he did not hesitate to accept the appointment considering it as an excellent opportunity to serve the marginalized citizens in Western Wollega Zone. Just imagine a well-known professor being assigned to a zonal administration a position which even his students were nor willing to accept.

My views about Professor Mesfin will not be complete if I fail to mention is encyclopedic and profound knowledge on the geography of Ethiopia. With no exaggeration he is well versed on the nature of the mountains, river basins and other natural resources of the country.

When we were attending his classes in the former Haileselassie University, Professor Mesfin detested wearing caps in class among male students and frowned on women students who happen to be in class with mini-skirts or bikinis. He believed in strict discipline in classes but was also delivering his lectures with profound depth and respect for his students.

Professor Mesfin believed in the importance of staging a center for development studies in Addis Ababa University. He was one of the prominent scholars who helped to establish the former Institute of Development Research in the university.

In spite of the fact that many renowned scholars in the country did not dare to work with the youth, Professor Mesfin was always behind the activities of the student movements across the country and at Haile Selassie I University in particular.

I always loved the modesty, sincerity, honesty in the daily life of Profession Mesfin. He used to lead a simple life in an apartment behind Enrico Café in Addis Ababa with a regular cup of macchiato where nobody knew that a well-known professor is around. He was very strict on appointments and treats his guest with a typical Ethiopian way of honor, modesty and sincerity.

Professor Mesfin was not a type of person who blindly supports the views of others or does not reject somebody's views out of sheer biases or false assumptions. He voiced a critical support for the current reform program in Ethiopia as he used to believe the proliferation of diversity of ideas and fought against dogmatic world views.

The professor was a nationalist advocating for the unity of Ethiopia in all the four regimes which he outlived. His struggle for human rights in Ethiopia did not win him a recognition among pervious governments but I believe that he had somehow also caused the establishments of the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission. Let his soul rest in peace.

Editor's Note: The views entertained in this article do not necessarily reflect the stance of The Ethiopian Herald