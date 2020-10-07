Ethiopia: University Says Harmonizing Education With Local Context Among Late Prof. Mesfin Legacies

ADDIS ABABA - The late Prof. Mesfin Woldemariam would be remembered in the academic environment with his seamless contributions in preparing books that have regional and global implications rather than merely using western references.

Speaking to The Ethiopian Herald, Addis Ababa University (AAU) President Prof. Tassew Woldehanna said his works of An Atlas of Ethiopia (1970) and An Introductory Geography of Ethiopia (1972), among others, could be an inspiration to the current staff in harmonizing education with a local context.

He also appreciated the late Mesfin for his commitment and good manner that is a treasured asset among the academic community, according to him.

For its part, The Ethiopian Human Rights Council (EHRCO) told The Ethiopian Herald that it has planned to launch an annual Human Rights Defenders Award in tribute to the late Professors' contributions.

EHRCO Acting Executive Director Dan Yirga said, in addition to that, there is a plan to establish a public library dedicated to the name of the professor meant to promote the ideals of ensuring rule of law and democratic systems and the like which the deceased fought to his last breath.

"He was among few intellectuals who speak the truth to power."

Unflinching stance

"During the tough times that EHRCO was forced to trim its branches to three from 11 nationwide as well as to alter its name to Human Rights Council (HRCO) per the annulled CSOs proclamation 621/2009, Prof. Mesfin stood by our side in voicing our concerns."

According to eulogy delivered at his graveyard, the late Mesfin prioritized the public's cause and fought bravely against foreign aggressors and local oppressors.

He had harshly knocked the edifice of rulers who deliberately bent on keeping the citizenry ignorant and poor as their instrument to prolong a tight grip on power.

It says that Mesfin dug in his heels even at times that rulers tried to trap him with a lavish bite of various appointments on government posts. Nor did his arm gets twisted to their intimidation.

His unflinching stance to the unconditional respect of human rights and the right to association had also been well demonstrated when he supported the establishment of the Ethiopian workers association during the imperial time for which he was accused and imprisoned, it adds.

It was during a time that everybody had been tightlipped on issues of human rights that the late Mesfin and his associates established the Ethiopian Human Rights Council which has continued being an acclaimed human rights organization for over two decades.

The sacrifices the professor and his comrades paid have brought international fame to the Council.

After the establishment of the Council, it had faced grave financial challenges. But the professor raised funds going around many countries. However, he was also notable for his uncompromising stance on the basic principles of the Council when some donors had attempted to promote their interests.

He became, for the first time, member of a political party when he co-established what was then known as Rainbow Party which later joined the former Coalition for Unity and Democracy (CUD), it says, adding that he neither took up a senior position in the CUD nor rallied for candidacy.

His impartiality however did not protect him from being thrown behind bars when members of the CUD leadership had got imprisoned. He was put to jail for two years.

Mesfin abhorred traitors who stood alongside Fascist Italy, the patriotic sentiment of the public that he observed as a toddler during the Italian occupation put lots of influence on his later life and had written many articles on the topic.

What is more, his regard towards education and popular sovereignty was one and the same. He had believed that a critical mass can never be a token of a given government, and cannot be ushered in uncharted territory.

At times when the catastrophic famine had been ravaging lives in Ethiopia, which Emperor Haile Selassie I government attempted to hide, Prof. Mesfin took his own measures by calling on the authority to save lives.

He also disseminated images that portrayed the situation and brought the famine to the public spotlight. The late Mesfin also raised assistance both from students and his colleagues which helped him distribute food aids to the affected people. An aids coordinating committee program established at the AAU also sustainably garnered support and distributed the same to the people.

He also wrote an open letter to the former President Mengistu Hailemariam urging him to resort to national reconciliation and to establish caretaker administration drawn from elders as the only way to stop the civil war in Ethiopia - a matter the president utterly ignored and downplayed.

Education

The late Prof. Mesfin pursued his elementary and secondary educations in the capital Addis Ababa where he also learned traditional church education as well.

He went then to Haile Selassie I University College for his undergraduate program that made him among the first batch of students. But he did not make it owing to health reasons.

Later, he obtained a scholarship opportunity at the University of Punjab in India where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Philosophy and Geography. He did his master's degree in cartography that was followed by his Ph.D.

He also contributed various research works that included Rural Vulnerability to Famine in Ethiopia 1958-1977 which was published in 1984. His finding epitomized "Development as freedom". Later a similar finding by a renowned economist Amartya Kumar Sen drew a Nobel Prize to the scholar.

After a memorial service at Lidet Hall at AAU yesterday, the late Prof. Mesfin body was escorted in honor to Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa where he was laid to rest.

His funeral was attended by high government officials, his family as well as friends and admirers.

The late Professor, died 91, is survived by his two daughters and a son. He also published over 19 books, according to the Eulogy.