South Africa: Parliament - 57 Channels and Nothing On - Budget Oversight SANs Annual Reports and Audited Finances

Lawmakers' 2020 oversight of departmental spending and delivery is happening without the help of actual annual reports or audited financials. MPs are making do in a time-squeeze created by executive edict. Given public wrath over tender corruption, the situation is far from ideal.

Between February's Budget and the adoption of October's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), South Africa's parliamentary committees go through a crucial financial and service delivery oversight process - the Budget review and recommendation reports (BRRRs).

Central are annual reports that, with audited financial statements, must be tabled in Parliament before end-September. Alongside strategic and performance plans, these annual reports allow scrutiny of departmental spending and what departments actually delivered - alongside other important governance details from executives' salaries and board meetings to disciplinary cases.

But not in 2020.

If one were to play the blame game, simply put, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni would have to carry the can.

Four days into South Africa's hard Covid-19 lockdown, on 31 March 2020, Mboweni gazetted nine exemptions from the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) to give departments and entities an extra two months -- until the end of November 2020 -- to table their annual reports in Parliament.

And while...