Namibia: Endjala Urges Parties to Adhere to Covid-19 Regulations

THE governor of Omusati region, Erginus Endjala, has urged all political parties in the region to strictly adhere to Covid-19 regulations and the code of conduct of the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) ahead of the much-anticipated regional council and local authority elections slated for November.

Endjala also called upon parties to familiarise themselves with the ECN's regulations on how to conduct their campaigns in an orderly and peaceful manner.

He made these remarks during the ECN stakeholders' meeting at Outapi in the Omusati region yesterday.

"We are in a difficult time of the Covid-19 pandemic. I thus caution you all to be extra careful when you are at the disposal of your duties to ensure you adhere to the restriction measures introduced by the World Health Organisation (WHO), and to conduct all your activities in a manner not exposing or risking the next person," he said.

Endjala further urged inhabitants of the region to unite to assist the ECN to achieve its objective of providing impartial services to all Namibian voters with vigour and determination.

A total of 12 000 voters were registered during the recent supplementary registration of voters in the region.

"I am glad to mention that the supplementary registration of voters recorded a success in the region with insignificant challenges the team encountered during the process. We applaud the Omusati Regional Council who made it easier for the project by offering 12 constituency vehicles. That alone contributed to the success of the project," he said.