South Africa: Contingency Plans Are Needed So Children Can Keep Learning Without Going Hungry

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Faranaaz Veriava and Sasha Stevenson

The government's school nutrition programme is still not at pre-Covid levels and transport for pupils to collect their meals remains a challenge.

In a media release on 1 October 2020, the department of basic education gave an update on developments in the sector following the reopening of schools. They were first closed in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"One of the challenges that we have had to deal with as a result of the forced closure of schools is the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP).

"Initially, the number of learners coming to access the meals was low, but we have now seen a drastic improvement. Various provinces have arranged transport for learners not in schools to collect their meals, or collect the food parcels.

"This has assisted in increasing the number of beneficiaries who should be getting their meal supply daily. The reopening of schools has helped to ensure that more learners receive their much needed meals."

While the uptake of the NSNP has improved, and may even have contributed to the latest data on lower rates of child hunger, the uptake of the NSNP remains far from ideal, especially when compared to its pre-Covid reach.

The second NIDS-CRAM...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

