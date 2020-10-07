Egypt: Foreign Ministry - Egyptian Expats to Renew National IDs Through Diplomatic Missions

Foreign Ministry: Egyptian expats to renew national IDs through diplomatic missions

Ambassador Amr Mahmoud Abbas, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs and Egyptian Expatriates announced that the Foreign Ministry has approved a Minister of Foreign Affaires proposal to allow Egyptian nationals overseas renew national IDs through diplomatic bags.

As per the decision, Egyptian expatriates, aging 16 and above will seek issuance and renewal of their national IDs based on the electronic national ID number for each citizen.

In press statements on Tuesday 6/10/2020 Abbas said, the issuance and renewal procedures will run in line with the Egypt Civil Status Code.

All measures are part of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affaires and the Ministry of Interior and are meant to facilitate procedures, in light of mitigating the consequence of the coronavirus pandemic on Egyptians living abroad, he noted.