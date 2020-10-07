Africa: Egypt Chairs AU PSC Open Session On Women in Peace and Security

7 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt chairs AU PSC open session on Women in Peace and Security

The African Union Peace and Security Council convened on Tuesday 6/10/2020 an open session on Women in Peace and Security (WPS) under Ambassador Osama Abdel khalek, Permanent Representative of Egypt, who chairs the AU PSC during the month of October.

The meeting aimed at celebrating the 20th Anniversary of UNSCR 1325 and the 25th Anniversary of the Beijing Platform of Action, and also at looking ahead at the future of the WPS Agenda and how to further strengthen the critical role that women play towards advancing Peace and Security on the Continent.

It was attended by Bineta Diop, the AU Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, the Executive Director of UNWOMEN and Dega Yasin, Minister of Women and Human Rights Development of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Abdelkhalek stressed the importance of advancing the WPS Agenda on the continent and underlined efforts for ensuring that Member States continue to adopt and institutionalize National and Regional Action Plans towards the greater implementation of UNSCR 1325.

He emphasized the need for furthering the participation of African women on matters of peace and security to best serve the implementation of the WPS Agenda. Commending the establishment of the FemWise-Africa Network which has brought together nearly 500 women peace builders across the Continent to support the work of the African Union, he stressed that women must never be excluded from peace-making and peace-building processes in the continent.

He reviewed the most prominent Egyptian contributions to the implementation of the UN agenda and the related continental frameworks, pointing out that Egypt started preparing its national action plan last June.

He highlighted as well the training that is being provided to Egyptian peacekeeping personnel on preventing and combating violence and sexual exploitation.

He also underscored the role of the Cairo Center for Peacekeeping and Conflict Resolution and the National Council for Women in serving the development and capacity-building processes in African countries.

