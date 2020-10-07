Egypt: Sisi Orders Shortening Customs Clearance Time, Simplifying Procedures

7 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Sisi orders shortening customs clearance time, simplifying procedures

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has ordered the customs development strategy to be focusing on the governance of Egypt's exports and imports, in addition to simplifying customs clearance procedures and shortening their time.

Sisi issued his directives on Tuesday 6/10/2020 at a meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and Finance Minister Mohamed Maait.

The meeting tackled a plan for the comprehensive development of ports across the nation, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Rady said.

President Sisi ordered the ports to be furnished with integrated labs, which are electronically linked with various competent authorities, to measure the ports' performance, the spokesperson added.

Maait, for his part, reviewed steps taken to develop the customs system, including upgrading the Egyptian Customs Authority and affiliated logistics centers in coordination with state bodies concerned.

The pilot operation of the new customs system will start after two months, Maait said, adding that the system is expected to be fully developed next year.

The customs development strategy is based on upgrading the technological infrastructure and automating procedures, in addition to linking customs offices and points across the country through the single-window system and tightening customs control using the latest techniques on that score, the minister noted.

