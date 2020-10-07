South Africa: In Praise of Living Simply

analysis

We're told that in order to conserve the planet, we need to live more simply, with less strain on our environment. Could we manage without all the goodies of modern life? Some people do it as easily as breathing.

I once came across a comment by Irven DeVore, an anthropologist, writing about affluence. The common understanding of it, he said, is a society in which all the people's wants are easily satisfied. The obvious - and increasingly problematic - way is to produce ever more stuff to gratify our needs. But another way is to desire less. Want little, lack little. This seemed so alien to modern life that I filed the comment away and forgot about it.

About a year later, while sitting under a tree in northern Tanzania pondering whether to accept a piece of half-cooked baboon meat, I had reason to recall DeVore. The area is magnificent in natural wonders: Ngorongoro Crater, Olduvai Gorge, Serengeti and the lakes of the Great Rift Valley. But I was where few tourists venture - a wild plain encompassing shallow, salty Lake Eyasi and sheltered by the ramparts of the Rift. The people I'd come to find, the Hadza, are among...