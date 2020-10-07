South Africa: Ahmed Seedat - the Sneaker Reseller Plotting a Fourth Industrial Revolution

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Diana Neille

As the sneaker resale business grows into a projected $30-billion behemoth by 2030, collectable kicks have become one of the world's most popular alternative asset classes. Sneakers are arguably the coolest investment vehicle on the planet -- and third-generation sneaker salesman Ahmed Seedat is all in.

Ahmed Seedat was eight years old when he sold his first pair of sneakers. He was 10 when he flogged a discounted pair of size-six kicks to a customer with size-seven feet. Fast forward nearly two decades and the 27-year-old entrepreneur now owns a popular sneaker resale chain called Court Order, filled with hundreds of the world's most sought-after high-end kicks, their prices averaging R3,000 a pair.

But Court Order doesn't define itself as a retail store - it's a 4IR-ready e-commerce marketplace. Its brick-and-mortar presence in Cape Town and Johannesburg, along with its focus on sneakers, are temporary but strategic. "We're doing this to create geographic reach," and brand awareness, Seedat tells Daily Maverick.

"Court Order is a consignment model, so we don't own any of the stock," Seedat continues. Essentially, collectors with sneakers to sell (most of which have never been worn) entrust them to Court Order, which displays them on the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.