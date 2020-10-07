South Africa: Ahmed Seedat - the Sneaker Reseller Plotting a Fourth Industrial Revolution

analysis

As the sneaker resale business grows into a projected $30-billion behemoth by 2030, collectable kicks have become one of the world's most popular alternative asset classes. Sneakers are arguably the coolest investment vehicle on the planet -- and third-generation sneaker salesman Ahmed Seedat is all in.

Ahmed Seedat was eight years old when he sold his first pair of sneakers. He was 10 when he flogged a discounted pair of size-six kicks to a customer with size-seven feet. Fast forward nearly two decades and the 27-year-old entrepreneur now owns a popular sneaker resale chain called Court Order, filled with hundreds of the world's most sought-after high-end kicks, their prices averaging R3,000 a pair.

But Court Order doesn't define itself as a retail store - it's a 4IR-ready e-commerce marketplace. Its brick-and-mortar presence in Cape Town and Johannesburg, along with its focus on sneakers, are temporary but strategic. "We're doing this to create geographic reach," and brand awareness, Seedat tells Daily Maverick.

"Court Order is a consignment model, so we don't own any of the stock," Seedat continues. Essentially, collectors with sneakers to sell (most of which have never been worn) entrust them to Court Order, which displays them on the...