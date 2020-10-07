Namibia: Mariental Incumbents Kicked Off Swapo List

TWO current Hardap constituency councillors, Nico Mugenga and Simon Dukeleni, did not cut it in Swapo's primary elections.

The primaries were held over the weekend to select the party's candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Mugenga was ousted by Francis Basson in the party's Mariental Urban constituency candidate election race.

Dukeleni was defeated by his challenger, Gerhardus Kooper, in his bid for reelection to the party's Mariental Rural constituency.

Aranos constituency regional councillor Jan Jarson did not seek re-election and was replaced by Lukas Veldskoen.

Incumbent constituency regional councillors Hercules Jantze, Jeremia van Neel, Eduard Wambo and Riaan McNab won their bids for re-election as candidates for the Daweb, Gibeon, Rehoboth Urban East and Rehoboth Rural constituencies, respectively.

The party's regional information and mobilisation secretary, Culture Situde, confirmed the results.