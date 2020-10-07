Egypt: Immigration, Information, Culture Ministries Discuss Promoting 'Speak Egyptian' Initiative

7 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Immigration, information, culture ministries discuss promoting "Speak Egyptian" initiative

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affaires Nabila Makram discussed on Tuesday6/10/2020 cooperation mechanisms among the immigration, information and culture ministries to promote "Speak Egyptian" initiative for children of the second and third generations of Egyptian expatriates.

This came at a meeting with Minister of State for Information Osama Hekal and Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Culture Hisham Azmy.

The initiative aims at preserving the national identity among Egyptians abroad.

In a statement, the Immigration Ministry said that the three ministries agreed on launching the official page of "Speak Egyptian" initiative and link it to the official pages of the ministries of state for information and culture.

The official page of the initiative on social media will broadcast Egyptian dramas and cultural activities carried out by the Culture Ministry.

It will also hold cultural competitions to motivate children of Egyptian expatriates to speak "Masri" or Egyptian Arabic and communicate in the mother tongue or native language of their parents and grandparents, the statement added.

Makram said that "Speak Egyptian" initiative has already started in holding many activities, saying many videoconference meetings were held with the sons of Egyptians living abroad and they engaged in talks on the October War on its 47th anniversary.

For his part, the information minister said that he posted many dramas in the Egyptian dialect with the view to preserving the identity of Egyptian expatriates.

He added that Egyptian TV dramas could be used as a way of indirect communication with Egyptians abroad.

Azmy, for his part, lauded the initiative, saying it aims at promoting loyalty and belonging to homeland, which is one of Egypt's goals and its Sustainable Development Strategy (SDS): Egypt Vision 2030.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Most Popular
