Egypt: Interior Ministry - 1,822 Inmates Pardoned - 259 Released On Parole On October War Victory Anniv

Interior Ministry: 1,822 inmates pardoned; 259 released on parole on October War victory anniversary

As many as 1,822 prisoners were pardoned and 259 others were released on parole on the occasion of the 47th anniversary of October War victory, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday 6/10/2020.

The move was taken in accordance with presidential decree no. 553 of 2020, the ministry added.

The step is part of the interior ministry's efforts to implement a modern concept of penal policy, provide inmates with all possible care and release rehabilitated convicts.