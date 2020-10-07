Namibia: State House Officer Wins Against Police Chief

A HIGH Court judge has ordered the inspector general of the Namibian Police to conclude an investigation of claims that a police officer stationed at State House abused a government vehicle and credit card assigned to him.

Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga must conclude an investigation into allegations made against police inspector Joseph Kudumo and disclose the findings of the investigation by the end of October, judge Thomas Masuku directed in a judgement delivered on Thursday last week.

The judge made the order at the end of a judgement in which he also rebuked Ndeitunga for not informing Kudumo that part of the investigation of allegations made against him had been completed and that he had been cleared.

Masuku remarked that this failure to inform Kudumo of the outcome of part of the investigation "was grossly unfair, irresponsible and insensitive".

He also said it was "wrong, unconscionable and a serious violation of his right to presumption of innocence and dignity" to have kept Kudumo on tenterhooks since January last year, without being informed what the outcome of the investigation of allegations against him was.

Kudumo asked the court to order the inspector general to stop the investigation of allegations that he had used a government vehicle and credit card issued to him for private purposes.

Ndeitunga notified the executive director in the Office of the President of those allegations in January last year, and also recommended that an audit of Kudumo's use of a government credit card should be done and the allegations against him should be investigated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After Kudumo got word of the allegations, he had his lawyer send a letter to the then permanent secretary near the end of January last year. In the letter, he denied the claims, to which he gave a detailed response.

In a later letter, his lawyer asked the inspector general what the outcome of the investigation was, but he did not receive a response from the police chief, Masuku recounted in his judgement.

The lack of a response left him in limbo, with unresolved allegations hanging over his head and affecting his reputation and chances for promotion, Kudumo informed the court.

Office of the President executive director Grace Uushona also informed the court in an affidavit that the investigation of Kudumo's use of a government credit card had been completed by the end of January last year already, and that there was no indication the card had been misused.

The judge said he viewed it in a serious light that Ndeitunga, as initiator of the investigation, did not advise Kudumo he had been cleared as early as the end of January last year.

The conduct of the inspector general "calls for special censure as his handling of the matter leaves a lot to be desired", Masuku also stated.

He further remarked that the behaviour of the legal practitioner representing the inspector general and the executive director, government lawyer Immanuel Dausab, "has been woeful", after he did not file written arguments at the court as ordered to do and did not attend the scheduled hearing of the case on 8 September.

Kudumo was represented by Nambili Mhata of law firm Sisa Namandje & Co Inc.