Egypt: FM Partakes in AU Meeting On Covid-19 Pandemic On Behalf of Sisi

FM partakes in AU meeting on COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of Sisi

Foreign Minister Sameh Fahmi took part on Tuesday 6/10/2020, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting assessed the situation on the Continent in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, according to a tweet by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez.