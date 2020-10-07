Egypt: FM Partakes in AU Meeting On Covid-19 Pandemic On Behalf of Sisi

7 October 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

FM partakes in AU meeting on COVID-19 pandemic on behalf of Sisi

Foreign Minister Sameh Fahmi took part on Tuesday 6/10/2020, on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, in the 6th virtual meeting of the AU Bureau of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government since the outbreak of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting assessed the situation on the Continent in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic and implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for COVID-19, according to a tweet by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ahmed Hafez.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.