Namibia: Gipf Commits N$4,2b to Local Incubator Managers

The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) has revamped its asset managers' composition to include more domestic-rooted asset managers - as opposed to South Africa-dominated managers.

GIPF indicated in an interview with The Namibian that it has selected six new locally rooted incubator managers in the listed space and committed N$4,2 billion.

The fund elaborated that the essence is to develop the local asset managers' base.

"The introduction of the incubation managers has been initiated to address the need for previously disadvantaged Namibian professionals in the assets management industry to manage the funds of GIPF," said the fund.

The fund has been criticised for favouring South African asset managers to manage its domestic generated assets at the expenses of Namibian-owned managers.

The fund says it has now diversified its asset managers to incorporate domestic-groomed managers - "looking solely at the composition from a listed perspective, there are now six managers that have no affiliation to South African corporates".

These companies are owned and managed by Namibians in Namibia, the fund said.

"With regards to the fund's South African listed equity mandates, we now have an equal balance (six of the 12 asset managers are Namibian only) between Namibian only managers and those that have some form of South African affiliation," said GIPF.

The selection of the fund managers went through a rigorous open bidding process, where the fund appointed six incubation managers with South African-listed equity mandates.

Each of the managers was allocated N$700 million to grow and generate returns for the public servants for five years.

The incubator managers are limited to listed companies, as the incubation programme is a listed mandate initiative - this means they will not touch on companies and assets beyond the stock exchange.

The total programme of incubator managers has a commitment of N$4,2 billion.

GIPF explained that the incubation programme is geared to expand on the asset management capacity within Namibia and it will further bring experts with the necessary skills into mainstream asset management.

After the five years, GIPF will assess the incubator managers' success. Depending on the returns derived from the assets they were given to manage, they will continue to manage the GIPF assets on the same basis as any other conventional asset manager.

DEVELOPING CAPITAL MARKET

Asked if the shallow domestic capital market will face liquidity issues, GIPF indicated that they "don't believe there is a liquidity crisis in Namibia".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The fund elaborated that it is still in an infant stage.

It said the capital market has slightly changed over the last few years, with a few companies listing on the Namibian Stock Exchange.

"We have also seen an uptick in the number of bonds issued by corporates in the last few years," the fund said.

The fund added that the development of the capital market is a collective effort between lenders and borrowers as well as service providers such as brokers.

"GIPF, on its part, has embarked on various initiatives, such as public awareness on the instruments available for investments and where GIPF is ready to invest. We have also anchored or supported a few of the listing and bond issuance, a clear demonstration that we support capital market development," the fund reiterated.

Email: [email protected]