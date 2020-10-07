Namibia: Gobabis Mayor Voted Out

7 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

LIBERIUS Kalili, the mayor of Gobabis, has failed to make the list of Swapo candidates to contest in the upcoming regional council and local authority elections.

Kalili is one of two current Swapo councillors of the Gobabis municipality who failed to make the list at an internal election held last week.

The other councillor who failed to make Swapo's list of candidates for the upcoming election is Annafulgentia Kawana.

Swapo's Omaheke regional coordinator, Ruth Kaukuata-Mbura, confirmed these results.

Deputy mayor Cornelius Tjizoo and councillors John Naoadoeb and Venantia Mogotsi are the three serving Swapo councillors who made the list of seven candidates for the Gobabis local authority election.

Swapo's new list of candidates for this election comprises Tjizoo, Mogotsi, Naoadoeb, Elwin Lesley Gariseb, Emilia Angula, Katrina Goreses and Chrispin Muhinda.

The Gobabis municipality is governed by seven councillors.

The ruling party occupies five seats, while the Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) and National Unity Deocratic Ogranisation (Nudo) occupy one seat each.

