Malawi: Likoma Community Re-Opens District Health Office

7 October 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Leonard Masauli

Likoma — Communities at Likoma Island have finally swallowed their pride by re-opening the District Health Office (DHO) which they sealed in July this year following a misunderstanding between them and health officials.

The angry people accused the office for failure to account for K30 million which was meant for Covid-19 activities as well as absenteeism of the District Health Officer from the district.

However, following the visit by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Lingson Belekanyama, and his Principal Secretary, Charles Kalemba, to the district a week ago, the community members have resolved to re-open the office for smooth operation of the health sector in the district.

The two officials engaged the community through Area Development Committee (ADC) for Likoma South and the district council members to resolve the misunderstandings.

It was agreed during the engagement meeting that the community members should re-open the office for health workers to resume their work.

Following the meeting, ADC Chairperson for Likoma South, Mathews Manyuka said it was necessary to have the office opened.

"The Ministry of Health has assigned a new DHO to the district, therefore, we feel it now necessary to re-open the offices so that health workers can resume their work," said Manyuka.

Council Chairperson for Likoma District Council, Ernest Gulu and Director of Administration Chawa Munthali, among other district health officials witnessed the re-opening of the office.

