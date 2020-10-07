Namibia: N$19m for Students' Internet Devices

THE Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) has spent N$19 million on 28 000 internet devices for university students who were affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The fund has thus far made available 2 000 devices to Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) students through minister of higher education, technology and innovation Itah Kandjii-Murangi.

The devices were acquired through Telecom.

Kandjii-Murangi at the handover on Monday said Nust is one of the institutions benefiting from the Covid-19 support programme implemented by the government.

"This programme is aimed at ensuring that all public institutions of higher learning are able to expand their ICT infrastructure and that students have access to online learning," she said.

So far, Nust's information and communication technology (ICT) infrastructure has already been upgraded at a cost of N$2,2 million.

The University of Namibia's infrastructure upgrade will follow suit and is expected to cost N$6 million.

Kandjii-Murangi said despite the programme being implemented to help during the pandemic, the students' fund needs to ensure it continues for future students. The minister said it is important that students understand the provision of the devices is for educational purposes and not leisure, and should therefore not be abused. Speaking at the same event, the fund's acting chief executive officer, Kennedy Kandume, said only students studying at institutions with an NQF level of 5 and higher can benefit from the programme. This means any student at those institutions in need of connectivity devices can apply for them on the NSFAF website, he said.

Laptops will be available for students by November, although they would have to cover 50% of the cost as the government is only sponsoring half.