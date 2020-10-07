Namibia: Shambwila Featured At Black Berlin

PANDEINGE Shambwila's 'Liberation' looms large as the Black Berlin Biennale for Contemporary Art and Discourse returns for its ninth iteration.

Featured on a banner image for the month long festival founded in 2012 to "promote the mainstream presence of aesthetic concepts and artistic positions of People of African Descent", Shambwila's pen drawing is a complex collage concerned with struggle, faith and wisdom. 'Liberation' which depicts black women amidst a metaphoric mix of books, roots, dice, a yin-yang sign, a skull and cat is a deeply layered image which essentially asks "what liberates you?"

"This is the question I asked myself as I searched in depth on what liberates one's soul or liberates nations in masses," says Shambwila whose imagery speaks of knowledge, considers the games governments play with their own nations, the pathways to freedom, foreign dreams as well as death, famine, genocide, war and suffering. "The raised, clenched or Black Power fist is a universal symbol of solidarity and support. It is also used as a salute to express unity, strength, defiance, or resistance," she says.

"When I incorporated this, it is my personal attempt to raise awareness about the Black Lives Matter movement which has been a matter of discussion in merican politics for a long time and recently, it's a global movement. This picture is a form of visual activism and signifying solidarity with the cause." 'Liberation's' inclusion in the Black Berlin Biennale is Shambwila's first international group exhibition. "I'm honoured to have been chosen by them," says the artist who was born in Okahao and raised in Ongwediva.

"I feel such initiatives are very important as they bring us together as artists, activists and as 21st century freedom fighters. As we gather, it's our duty to bring awareness and strength to those willing to fight for equal rights for all and those who don't have a voice. It's our duty to fight for a better tomorrow and for a world less troubled. We will be heard by all means necessary!" Though 'Liberation' is significantly featured at this year's Black Berlin Biennale - both as a banner and as part of a group exhibition - the piece was actually created in 2017.

"I only posted it publicly this year and people related to it or loved it while some were perhaps disturbed by it which is okay," says Shambwila. "Like one of my favourite artists, Banksy, once said: 'Art should comfort the disturbed and disturb the comfortable'." Describing herself as ever the painter supported by her mother who is her biggest fan and would buy her art supplies as a child, Shambwila's thematic focus tends towards depictions of tradition, culture and also black women as they are the root of her fundamental strength and aspirations. "Individuals and organisations usually approach me for sketched portraits of themselves or loved ones but I paint on almost anything. I paint on different surfaces too, be it walls, canvas, paper, clothes, shoes, wood panel, flower pots, etc. I use charcoal pencils, pastels, acrylic and oil paints, pens and spray paints, to do my work," says Shambwila who has exhibited in various national group exhibitions but aspires to expose and sell her work internationally. "The Black Berlin Biennale and such opportunities grant me the chance to proudly showcase our Namibian culture and

heritage to a wider audience which I am incredibly passionate about," she says. "I also wish to convey the importance of arts and culture through these adventures so that my fellow local artists and aspiring artists may look at me as an example and be inspired to be global ambassadors of our great country through arts as well."

Follow Pandeinge's Artistry on Facebook and Pandeinge Shawty_p Moses on Instagram to see more from this artist.

- [email protected]; Martha Mukaiwa on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram; marthamukaiwa.com