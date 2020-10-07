Malawi: Zathu Pawailesi Season Seven Seeks to Boost Girl's Confidence

Lilongwe October7, The just started Season 7 of Zathu Pawailesi radio drama seeks to equip girls with the information they need to feel confident to seek reproductive health services.

The Zathu Pawailesi season kicked off on Monday October 5, 2020 at MBC radio 2 from 3:30 pm.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency in Lilongwe Zathu Production Manager, Elizabeth Kalonde said they want girls to be more comfortable to go to health facilities and ask for contraceptives for example.

"We want girls to talk about sex without being judged or feeling that they are loose because that is the culture around most societies.

"If girls speak out more about issues to do with their bodies and sexual reproductive they tend to be judged harshly," she said.

The Manager said as such season seven aims to remove those stereotypes and tell girls that if they speak up about themselves they gain more confidence about their body.

She said the season 7 wants to tell girls that if they support their friend who also want to speak about her body and sexual reproductive health it supports them to be more expressive and confident about themselves.

"We want to send out that message that young people should be more confident to speak about health messages and seek health services that will improve their lives at the same time getting the support they need while seeking those services," Kalonde said.

She said the response they got from the previous seasons was overwhelming.

"Being the first time in Malawi to launch biggest youth brand, we were not sure how young people were going to respond but we did a lot of research to try and understand challenges on the ground and create stories they can relate and see themselves in them as we tell," Kalonde said.

She said the Zathu Paiwailesi in helping youth through its characters more especially girls to overcome challenges.

"When we visit places for performance there is always that young boy are girl who would come to us and tell us how Zathu Pawailesi story lines has helped him," Manager said.

One of the cast members Jonathan Pangani said Season 7 has objectives among others was to help encourage our societies to help youth ask questions about their lives for example sexual reproductive health.

He said the Season 7 want to encourage young girls to get the cervical cancer vaccine therefore increasing the number of young girls that will access this vaccine.