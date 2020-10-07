Namibia: Three Vie for Nip Top Job

7 October 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Eliaser Ndeyanale

The board of the Namibia Institute of Pathology has allegedly shortlisted three candidates to fill the vacant position of chief executive officer of the parastatal, people familiar with the process said.

The three candidates are Business Intellectual Property Authority (Bipa) executive for business registration services Kapena Tjombonde, Vincent Nowaseb, who is the National Commission on Research Science and Technology's general manager for innovation and technology development, and medical doctor Elton Black.

Board chairperson Bryan Eiseb could not deny or confirm that these are the people who were interviewed for the position. He said NamWater's Atushe assessment centre consultants has been appointed to conduct the recruitment process in conjunction with the NIP board.

"The advertisement was placed in the media on 25 August 2020 with a closing date of 9 September 2020. The shortlisting process was complemented, and shortlisted candidates were already subjected to face-to-face interviews, psychometric assessment, and reference checks," he said.

Eiseb said: "The remaining stage of the recruitment process is for the board to make the appointment of the chief executive officer, after consultation with the minister as provided for under Section 22 of the Namibia Institute of Pathology Act."

He further said once the recruitment process and all necessary consultations are finalised and an employment offer made to the successful candidate, an announcement would be made. The Namibian understands the three candidates were interviewed last week Thursday.

Nowaseb said he could not comment on the matter because he had signed an agreement of confidentiality with his employer.

"I cannot divulge anything unless the process has been completed," he said.

Black also declined to comment.

"I can't comment on the process. You will have to engage the recruitment agency," he said.

The Namibian could not get hold of Tjombonde for comment.

The NIP has been without a substantive chief executive officer since the suspension and subsequent expulsion of its former chief executive officer, Augustinus Katiti, in September 2018.

Katiti was unceremoniously fired after allegations of corruption surfaced at the NIP, involving an amount of N$1, 8 million spent on the purchase of vehicles in terms of an agreement between the parastatal and ST Freight Services CC, N$7,4 million spent on buying furniture, and N$2 million the parastatal lost due to the withdrawal of N$7,9 million from its investment account at Old Mutual.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

