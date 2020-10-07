Tanzania: Tender for Construction of Ultra-Modern Arena Out Soon

THE government said all preliminary procedures to embark on construction of the biggest state-of-the-art stadium in Dodoma are complete hence soon, they will advertise for tender.

This has been a pledge from President John Magufuli who on several occasions declared that he will construct a modern big stadium in the capital city which will be the biggest in the country.

But, commenting on the development in Dar es Salaam recently was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Hassan Abbasi said mapping works of the area are complete.

"What is remaining now is to seek tender so that the project can begin just like the way president Magufuli has been promising. "It is going to be the biggest venue than the current Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and so far, the reviewing processes on how the facility will look like after completion are over," said him.

In a related development, Abbasi lauded the good works done in renaming then National Stadium to Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at the 60,000 capacity venue in the city saying the words really go abreast with how powerful the late Benjamin Mkapa was.

"I am impressed with the rebranding of the name which can easily be seen during the day and at night. It is really a modern way of branding and this will help to remember him in a good way. "As such, we do not want people to misuse each facility found inside Benjamin Mkapa Stadium like breaking the available seats and water taps. People should learn to safekeep the stadium for it to last longer," noted Abbasi.

He added that with the rebranding, the venue should be known as Benjamin Mkapa or Mkapa stadium and not otherwise.

Abdi Kassim from Zanzibar became the first player to score a goal at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium upon its inception in 2007 and is the eleventh largest in size on the continent.