Tanzania: Once in Office, Corruption Will End, Maalim Seif

7 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

THE ACT- Wazalendo Zanzibar Presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has promised to tackle corruption in the health sector.

Speaking at an election campaign rally here, he said fake and expired goods still find their way into Zanzibar markets because of corruption within the health inspection agency.

"I will stop this, just elect me to become your next president. Some dishonest staff in the health ministry also demand bribes from people who need to travel abroad for treatment. I will fight corruption at all levels," Maalim Seif promised as he asked voters to elect him into the highest office in the Island.

The presidential candidate also said he had planned to establish a modern research centre for diseases in efforts to improve health services in Zanzibar, whose population is among the fastest growing in East African Region.

Mr Hamad who is contesting for that position for the sixth time since the re-introduction of multiparty democracy, told his followers from Dimani and Kiembe Samaki constituencies that he would make the best president.

"All problems in the health sector can be solved, I need your vote so that we move Zanzibar forward. My government will also engage the private sector in improving health services," he explained.

Mr Ismail Jussa- a politician contesting for House of Representatives for Malindi constituency, said at the rally that it was time for Zanzibaris to join hands and support ACT-Wazalendo party win the election, so that they can get better life.

