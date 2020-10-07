Tanzania: Azam Plan to Intensify Defence Despite Faultless Run

7 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Agape Godrich

AZAM have made clear about their plans to strengthen the squad especially in defence line shortly after the international break.

Azam who currently are leading the league table with 15 maximum points have noted certain weakness in their defence, despite winning all their five matches.

Speaking after their match against Kagera Sugar over the weekend, the team's assistant coach Viver Bahati explained: "The team is playing very well in terms of attacking and scoring, but we still see some weaknesses our defence allows goals from rival teams. In our last match we won four goals but conceded 2 goals."

Adding, he said we have to work on the issue thoroughly because it could affect the team in the league standings.

"We are going to have international- matches break, the technical bench will seat and come out with clear plans on how we can omit some errors at the defence line," he said.

He said that players who have been called up to the national team will leave, but players who have not been called will be given a two-day leave and will return to camp to prepare for the upcoming matches.

Bahati said the main aim and the specific target this season is to win the Premier League champions this season because there are good progress so far. And the team has maintained the unbeaten run for over 450 minutes.

He said he was delighted to have no injuries till this week. In their coming league match, Azam will play against Ihefu at Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya region.

Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved.

