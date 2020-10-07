Tanzania: Samatta to Lift Lid After Stars Tie

THE National team, Taifa Stars skipper and Fenerbahce striker, Mbwana Samatta said he banks on the team's squad to win the Sunday's encounter against Burundi at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Samatta noted these as he landed at Julius Nyerere International Airport Terminal Three in Dar es Salaam from Turkey, where he shared his experience regarding his move to Fenerbahçe.

"I have a faith with the players coach Etienne Ndayiragije has called for the national team mission against Burundi, and I am very confident we as a team, will win the forthcoming game."

He added: "The challenge has always been the environment; you will meet with new faces, language, different game tactic, new team and everything is new when you join a club, but with the national you easily get familiar to each other."

Samatta continued saying: "There was a lot that had to come prior to my move to Fenerbahçe, but I do not think if this is the time to speak on it. I guess I will comment on that after the game, where I will be able to speak on my career journey, starting from its beginning."

Besides his role as the national team captain, Samatta is the first Tanzanian to have the most brilliant records in his career so far.

He is the first Tanzanian to play in English Premier League, Europa League, and UEFA Champions League; he has scored in each of the competition.

He has also won several awards such as; in 2016, he won best African player on the continent, he was also voted as the most Influential Young Tanzanian in a ranking poll by Avance Media in 2017 and awarded the Ebony Shoe in 2019.

Currently Samatta serves at Fenerbahce on loan from EPL side Aston Villa.

He has already scored two goals in 2020/21 season in two games that he has played, whereas both of his goals he scored against Fatih Karagumruk.

Fenerbahce are placed second in the Turkish Super Ligue with eight points after registering two wins and two draws.

During his interview after facing Karagumruk, he noted that "I am very happy to help my team by scoring goals. I would prefer my team to be the champion rather than a hundred goals. When I score, I'm happy to help my team, but as I said, the most important for me is the team."

Samatta has become the first foreign-based player to report to the Tanzania national team camp as they prepare to face Burundi in a friendly on October 11.