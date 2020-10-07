Tanzania: Rba Megastars Shine, JKT Eye Double-Diadem Tag

JKT head for a hunt of double titles if their men and women's teams win the finals of this year's Regional Basketball League (RBA) at Harbours court in Kurasini in Dar es Salaam.

Since the start of the best of four play-off, JKT, ABC and Kurasini Heat have been far ahead of the rest in the chase for the league diadem in men's disciplines, while JKT Stars and Don Bosco Lioness are on each other throats for in Women's discipline of the league.

The teams from the National Service Unit, have won two of the best five play-off series and are likely to meet ABC or Kurasini, while JKT Stars can either play DB Lioness and Ukonga Queens who were to meet late yesterday.

But alongside the chase for the team's level title, there is a fierce run for the several individual level titles as far as basketball is concerned.

In basketball, mastery in several disciplines such as shooting, assisting, threepointer and blocking are also vital.

In shooting, ABC pointer Enrico Augustino has been the leading player in terms of points after collecting 365 total points, followed by Baraka Sadiki of JKT who penned 350 points.

Jonas Mush of Vijana City Bulls basketball takes a third place with 327 points ahead of the fourth-placed Herve Mbaya of Oilers, who has bagged 301 points. Fifth overall is David Msitu of Pazi who pumped in 278 points.

There are other players who have excelled as three pointers; these were indeed the good long distance throwers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Haji Mbegu of Vijana City Bulls has been the leader in this category, after scoring 169 total three points, followed by Jimmy Brown JKT with 139, William John of Polisi DSM has bagged 136 points while Frank Mwemezi of DTB is the owner of 132 points.

Also excelled as three pointers are Lawi Simon of Polisi, who netted 129 points and Leek Deng Leek of Ukonga Kings with 127. Other than three pointers, there are players who have sparkled in assists.

They are Alex Mbwana of DTB with 69 assists, Cornelius Mgaza of DTB with 61, Evance Zani Oscar of Kurasini Heat penned 58, Davis of Oilers had 56 assists while Musa Chacha of JKT 55 penned assists, one superior to Joas Maheta of Savio with 54 assists.

Everything about basketball is always entertaining; blocking has also been among them.

Jimmy Brown of JKT and Englibert Machumu of DTB have together registered 29 blocks, followed by Frank Mwemezi of DTB and Moses Jackson of ABC with 17, Mwalimu Heri of Kurasini and Twalib Leshingo JKT have both blocked 13 times.