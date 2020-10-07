Tanzania: Chalk Manufacturers Told to Observe Standards

7 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

REGIONAL Administration and Local Government Ministry has called on chalk manufacturers to observe the required standards and have their products certified by the Tanzania Bureau of Standards.

The call was given here on Monday by the Permanent Secretary for Regional Administration and Local Government Ministry, Mr Joseph Nyamhanga during the launch of Tanzania Chalk Manufacturers Association (UWACHATA).

In his speech read on his behalf by the Director of Procurement and Supplies in the Ministry, Mr Lucas Suka, he said quality and standards products were key actors for markets, not only within but also outside the country.

He said it is high time all key actors in the government meet and see how best they can purchase the chalks, and in case of challenges, they can jointly address them for the growth of the industry.

Moreover, he said the manufacturers must ensure there was reliability of the products and follow all the set guidelines and procedures needed for such items being procured by the government.

Mr Suka said much as the government was the key target for the chalk markets, especially in the education sector, the manufacturers must come up with the best modality to see how best they can win the market.

Earlier, Uwachaka Secretary General, Mr Masigo Sospeter said the association, with more than 19-companies, was registered this year, where they were handed registration certificates during the launch.

He said the association's target was to bring together all chalk manufacturers and have a common goal towards marketing and addressing the challenges that may arise.

Mr Sospeter explained that despite the big stock they had, they were facing challenges of reliable markets while majority shares are being won by imported chalks, thus putting their capital and investments at risk.

The SG called on government stakeholders from the ministry of education, regional administration and local government, industries and trade, among others, to see how best they can accommodate them in the system to sell their produce.

He said local purchasing had a number of positive impacts much as it supports the government industrialization drive as it has created 950-direct investment.

By 2025, he said, the industry will generate more than 6,000 direct employments and more others.

SIDO representative, Crispin Kapinga advised them to come up as giant association and access a number of loan facilities that are availed as well as winning number of tenders as one entity.

