Tanzania: After 10 Years, Suza Bids Farewell to Shein

THE State University of Zanzibar (SUZA) yesterday bid farewell to its Chancellor, retiring President Ali Mohamed Shein, describing him as a man of respect, honour and determination.

Dr Shein's farewell ceremony was held at the SUZA's main campus in Tunguu, where guests included the hopeful succeeding chancellor, Dr Hussein Ali Hassan Mwinyi, retired leaders, politicians, university staff and students who gathered to wish Shein a peaceful retirement from office.

According to SUZA's Act, head of the country is the chancellor, and Dr Shein is already preparing to step down after the October 28 general elections after which his successor will be declared. Dr Mwinyi is contesting for Zanzibar Presidency on Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) ticket.

Dr Shein who gained extensive leadership experience, took over the reins of chancellorship from Dr Amani Abeid Karume. SUZA started operating 19 years ago, and according to the Vice Chancellor, Dr Zakia Mohammed Abubakar, the university grew faster during the term of Dr Shein.

"It was great having you at the helm of the university since 2010. Thank you for your wise input on the university. Already, a fully accredited higher institution, the university is now widely recognized within Africa and beyond," Dr Zakia explained.

She said that Dr Shein was fully committed to develop the university, and it had been a success during his leadership, asking SUZA community and other Zanzibaris to continue honouring the retiring president.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr Shein thanked the staff for organizing the farewell ceremony for him, recalling that it was 'not an easy ride' when he took over as chancellor, but so far it is worth celebrating the success.

"Serving as the chancellor was a wonderful opportunity. We worked hard to overcome challenges and move the university forward," Dr Shein said, urging the staff and students to continue working hard for the development of the higher learning institution.