Kenya: Weather Could Influence Racing in Gravel-Heavy Rally Italy

The world of motorsport is becoming better by the day even in a Covid-19 ambushed times and this weekend will be special for Italy, that suffered terribly from the pandemic.

For the WRC commercial rights holder, WRC Promoter, 2020 has been a challenging year after seven of the 14 rounds were cancelled due to the virus and political upheaval in Chile.

The promoter juggled the calendar and Belgium will conclude the season on November 22 after Italy this weekend.

Italy's Covid-19 pandemic fatalities awakened the world to the dangers of the deadly virus but the sixth round of the reviewed championship on the Mediterranean island of Sardegna promises to be action galore.

The rally, first hosted in this location in 2004, was initially scheduled for last June before the pandemic halted international sporting events. It is a follow-up of Estonia and Turkey last month.

Extend lead

Fans will be treated to high octane action this weekend, organisers have promised. The man to beat is Briton Elfyn Evans, winner in Turkey, who is looking forward to extending his 18 points lead over Toyota Gazoo Racing teammate Sebastien Ogier.

The Frenchman is going for a fourth title in Sardinia.

World champion Ott Tänak of Hyundai, who is nine points behind Ogier but level with upcoming Kalle Rovanpera in a Toyota Yaris, is hoping to regain his winning ways.

Interestingly, Rovanperä, who recently celebrated his 20th birthday, has a tall order to bridge the gap and give Toyota, looking unbeatable in the last two seasons, deserved laurels.

Thierry Neuville, 2016 and 2018 winner in Italy with Hyundai, is 32 points behind the leader but the battle for the driver's title is far from over.

Defending Sardinia champion Dani Sordo, who claimed the second win of his WRC career on the very last stage in Sardinia last year, completes the Hyundai Motorsport line-up for this event.

M-Sport will be fielding three Ford Fiestas driven by Esapekka Lappi, Teemu Suninen and Gus Greensmith. Frenchman Pierre-Louis Loubet continues his campaign in a Hyundai entered by 2C Competition, with Japanese Takamoto Katsuta back in action in a fourth Toyota Yaris.

Possible rain

Petter Solberg, the 2003 FIA WRC World Champion, will feature in the Power Stage as a test driver for Pirelli tyres, the official WRC supplier from next year until 2024. He will be co-driven by Andreas Mikkelsen in a Citroen C3.

Weather could be influential. Ordinarily held in the heat of June, this time the rally will be staged in autumn for the first time since 2012 with the weatherman predicting possible rainfall which will spice up the action on the gravel roads.

Whatever the weather, the battle for the championship's title promises to be hot as the conclusion of the season approaches.

Marco Bulacia leads the 16-car FIA WRC3 field.

The Italian flag will be flown by local favourites Umberto Scandola.

Pontus Tidemand leads the FIA WRC2 field in a Toksport-entered Škoda Rally2 and is expected to be challenged by team-mate Eyvind Brynildsen, PH Sport Citroën driver Mads Østberg, M-Sport's Adrien Fourmaux and the Hyundai pairing of Nikolay Gryazin and Ole Christian Veiby.

The Junior WRC returns to action for its third round of the year with a Latvian driver Mārtiņš Sesks at the head of the standings, followed by the Scandinavians Sami Pajari and Tom Kristensson, second and third in the category standings respectively.

The rally can be followed on subscription WRC+ TV from tomorrow and commences with the Shakedown followed by racing proper on Friday in two runs across Tempio Pausania and Erula-Tula stages.

Competitors will receive service in Alghero before running Sedini - Castelsardo and Tergu-Osilo stages followed by an overnight halt.

They resume action on Saturday in Monte Lerno and Coiluna-Loelle stages which will be repeated twice followed by day one Sedini-Castelsardo and Tergu-Osilo.