South Africa: Testimony - Zuma's Bogus Inquiry Pushed Gupta-Resistant Executives Out of Eskom

7 October 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Steve Kretzmann

Zondo commission testimony suggests an external consultant close to former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni was brought in to provide a veneer of legitimacy to a plan to oust Eskom executives standing in the way of a Gupta takeover.

Evidence of how Regiments Capital, which amaBhungane describes as the Gupta family's secret pipeline to state-owned companies, tried to muscle in on Eskom has been provided to the Zondo Commission on State Capture by an executives ousted in a bogus inquiry set up by former president Jacob Zuma.

Eskom returned as the focus of the inquiry this week, with consultant Nick Linnell testifying on Monday after being named in evidence presented by former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi.

Linnell was grilled on his relationship with Dudu Myeni and his role in co-ordinating an inquiry into maladministration at Eskom in 2015, following a meeting with former president Jacob Zuma at his Durban residence on 8 March that year.

Linnell's time on the stand was cut short by a severe Joburg thunderstorm on Monday and continued before Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday morning, picking up on the Eskom inquiry set in motion at Zuma's behest.

It was an inquiry that would...

