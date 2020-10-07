Malawi: Dzunje Dispensary to Upgrade Health Centre

Ntcheu — Members of Ntcheu District Council have finally approved the upgrading of Dzunje Dispensary to a Health Centre.

This follows a full Council meeting where Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central, Dr. Albert Mbawala was in attendance and he expressed satisfaction with the development as it was long overdue.

"The Dispensary is very old and in a dilapidated state, in fact the premise was a white man's farm house which was handed over to the community in 1921. This development is key to quality health service delivery in the area," he said.

Mbawala said the Health Centre would help people from four Traditional Authorities (TA) which are currently served by the small and dilapidated Dzunje Dispensary.

"Currently, expectant mothers are referred to Ntcheu District Hospital which is over 20 kilometres away to access antenatal care services," he added.

Ntcheu District Council Director of Health and Social Services (DHSS), Dr. Isaac Mbingwani said upgrading the facility would help in decongesting the district main hospital which was always overwhelmed with people seeking medical services.

"The dispensary has a catchment area of over 50,000 population and approving it to be upgraded is a milestone hence the need for the council to mobilize resources from donors as well wishers," he said.