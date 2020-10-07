Mozambique: Another Coronavirus Death and 102 New Cases Reported

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday announced a further death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 102 new cases, of whom, once again, the overwhelming majority were diagnosed in Maputo city and province.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victim is a 60 year old Mozambican man hospitalised in Maputo city. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on 29 September. His condition did not improve, and he died on Monday. This brings the total known Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 67.

The Ministry announced that, since the start of the pandemic, 147,458 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,352 of them in the previous 24 hours.

All of these tests were carried out in public facilities. 338 of the samples tested were from Zambezia, 326 from Maputo city, 159 from Tete, 152 from Inhambane, 138 from Cabo Delgado, 94 from Maputo province, 79 from Sofala, 30 from Niassa, 18 from Nampula, and 18 from Gaza.

1,250 of the tests gave negative results, and 102 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases, since the first case was diagnosed on 22 March, to 9,398. All the new cases are Mozambican citizens. 57 are women or girls and 45 are men or boys. Eleven are children under the age of 15, and five are over 65 years old. In three cases, no age information was available.

58 of these cases are from Maputo city, and 27 from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province account for 83 per cent of the new cases. There were also 12 cases from Tete, three from Gaza and two from Inhambane.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

In the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital in Maputo, but five others were hospitalised, four in Maputo city and one in Tete. Currently 47 people are receiving medical care in Covid-19 isolation wards, 45 of them in Maputo, one in Nampula and one in Tete.

The Ministry also announced that a further 254 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (206 in Maputo city, 19 in Zambezia, 17 in Tete, 10 in Cabo Delgado and two in Inhambane). The total number of recoveries now stands at 6,358 - which is 67.6 per cent of all cases diagnosed in Mozambique.

As of Tuesday the geographical distribution of all the 9,398 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 4,329; Maputo province, 1,633; Cabo Delgado, 722; Zambezia, 633; Nampula, 585; Gaza, 349; Tete, 332; Sofala, 261; Inhambane, 242; Niassa, 233; Manica, 109.

In all provinces, the number of recoveries now exceeds the number of active cases. Maputo city and province account for 88.7 per cent of all active cases.

The key Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique currently stand at 9,398 confirmed cases, of whom 6,358 have made a complete recovery and 2,969 are active cases. 71 Covid-19 patients have died, 67 from the disease and four from other causes.