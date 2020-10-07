Mozambique: Ambush in Sofala Leaves Five People Injured

Mozambican boys playing with toy guns after peace was secured between the ruling Frelimo party and Renamo rebels (file photo).

Maputo — Five people were injured, one of them seriously, in ambushes on Tuesday morning against vehicles on the main north-south highway (EN1) in the central Mozambican province of Sofala, according to a report on the independent television station STV.

According to survivors, the vehicles that came under fire were travelling in a convoy escorted by members of the defence and security forces. The gunmen, believed to be members of the self-styled "Renamo Military Junta", truck at about 08.00 on the stretch of road between Muxungue and Mutindir.

The man who was most seriously injured, Daniel Cossa, was taken into the neighbouring province of Manica, for treatment at the provincial hospital in Chimoio.

Despite his injuries (he has a bullet lodged in his upper thigh), he was able to speak to reporters, and told STV, "we were coming from Maputo and we arrived yesterday (Monday) in Muxungue. It was late, and we had to wait, since the last convoy of the day had already left".

The vehicles stayed overnight in Muxungue, said Cossa, and "after we left under escort, 30 minutes later we were attacked, and I was shot in this part of my thigh. The bullet is still in my body".

An orthopaedic doctor in the hospital, Juvenal Chitovele, told STV that Cossa's condition is serious but not life threatening.