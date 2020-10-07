Mozambique: Militia Ambush Cabo Delgado Terrorists

Pernaca Sudhakaran/UN Photo
Mozambican boys playing with toy guns after peace was secured between the ruling Frelimo party and Renamo rebels (file photo).
7 October 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A local militia in Magaia village, in Muidumbe district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, ambushed a group of at least seven islamist terrorists on Saturday night, according to a report in Wednesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The militiamen, mostly veterans of Mozambique's war for independence, let the terrorists enter the village and then surrounded them. In the ensuing exchange of fire, five jihadists were captured, and two others managed to escape.

"Mediafax" reports that Magaia is one of several villages in Muidumbe who have set up their own militias. The militias are cooperating with the defence and security forces in the war against the terrorists.

But in Macomia district, fear of terrorist attack has driven the residents of Macomia town to take to sleeping in the bush. "Mediafax" reports panic in the town on Monday night, and fear that the terrorists would try to occupy it, as they did for four days in May. There was heavy shooting on Monday and so many residents abandoned the town, believing that an attack was imminent.

These fears are far from irrational: between 30 September and 4 October, the jihadists attacked eight coastal villages in Macomia.

The Monday night shooting began at about 18.00. A source in the town told "Mediafax" that the shots lasted until about 06.00 on Tuesday morning.

This source said "We slept in the bush. We didn't go there to sleep, but we ran because of the many shots in the town during the night".

He added that "so far, there's no real information about what was going on. People are now returning to the town".

More on This
Violence Casts Shadow on Mozambican Peace Deal Anniversary
Mozambique Asks EU for Military Help As Insurgency Escalates
Escalating Conflict In Mozambique Forces Scores to Flee
Woman's Execution on Mozambique Street Sparks Outcry
Mozambique Reels at Repeated Attacks on Journalists
Low Convictions Alarming As Insurgency Intensifies in Mozambique
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Amina Mohamed & Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Contend for Top WTO Post
Idols South Africa's Top 10 to Heat Up Stage
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Police Unit to Arrest South African Ruling Party's Magashule?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.