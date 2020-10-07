Tanzania: How Senior Citizens Celebrated Their Day

DESPITE calls to treat senior citizens with dignity and respect, discrimination against the elderly is still prevalent in many developing countries.

Old persons are subjected to ageism, one of the few types of discrimination that goes underreported and overlooked. But senior citizens in Zan zibar seem to have something different to share as the world marked the International Day of Older Persons (IDOPs) on the 1st of October.

Ms Asaa Suleiman, 80, says she is thankful to the Zanzibar government, and particularly the outgoing President Ali Mohammed Shein, for making Zanzibar a better place for all senior citizens. She is being cared for at the Saateni Elders care Centre located in the outskirts of the Stone Town.

At the gathering to celebrate their Day, Ms Suleiman says many of their challenges have been solved and asked the incoming regime to follow the footsteps of Dr Shein government.

"We need the provision of daily food and medical care in all elders care centres to continue and be sustained. We currently need a bus or vehicle with enough space to carry us on our day out," said Ms Suleiman. So many reasons make Zanzibar a better place for senior citizens. One of them is the pension scheme for the elderly.

Launched in 2016, the Zanzibar Universal Pension Scheme (ZUPS) is a non-contributory, universal scheme for all people aged 70 years and above. Under the scheme, people who are above 70 years of age are given 20,000/- every month.

