Kenya: Broke Shabana Launch Huge Fans Recruitment Drive

Desperately broke National Super League (NSL) side Shabana FC is on course to regain its lost glory after the club launched a nationwide fans registration drive last week.

This is aimed at helping the club stay afloat financially. It is the second time Shabana is registering its fans en masse.

The first time was in the 1990's under the chairmanship of Joseph Matundura. However, members gradually stopped renewing their subscriptions.

Financial constraints

The club has been struggling to honour matches due to financial constraints since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed two years ago. They depend on contributions from fans to fund their operations.

According to the club's chairman Jared Nivaton, fans can register with Sh1,000. Shabana is targeting at least 10,000 members.

Membership categories

"After registration and depending on its success, we will convene a meeting with all members at Gusii Stadium on a consultative agenda to forge the way forward on the management of our community club.

"We will later adopt membership categories with annual or monthly subscriptions. The categories will include gold, silver, bronze and ordinary. They will be classified this way with different rights and privileges," Nivaton told Nation Sport.

AFC Leopards friendly

He reiterated that if the club manages to get Sh10 million before the start of the season, they will be able to seal promotion to the Kenyan Premier League.

Shabana enjoys a big following in the country only second to that of Kenyan champions Gor Mahia and their rivals AFC Leopards.

Struggling Shabana will face AFC Leopards in the Mashujaa Day Cup at Gusii Stadium next Tuesday.