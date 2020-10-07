Tanzania: Simba Versus Yanga Derby Postponed

Dar es Salaam — The Young Africans (Yanga) versus Simba SC derby which was scheduled to take place on October 18 at the Benjamin Mpaka Stadium has been postponed to November 7.

The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) said in statement that the match has been postponed due to the impact of the international friendly matches' schedule.

The statement said that after the international friendly matches, there is a possibility that some players might find transport challenges after serving their national teams.

"The Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) has made changes to the Vodacom Tanzania Premier League no.61 between Young Africans SC and Simba SC which was scheduled to be played on October 18, 2020."

"The change is due to the potential for restrictions on international travel following the completion of international friendly match issued by world soccer governing body (Fifa), some something that could affect the players of the two clubs," said the statement.

"Many countries have continued to impose strict rules on international travel procedures since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic," the statement further reads.

The postponement of the match is a continuation of the schedule changes that have been made by the League Board where it recently decided to postpone the sixth round matches of the Premier League to allow international matches.

However, there is a possibility that even the November 7 date could be postponed due to the fact that the national soccer team (Taifa Stars) will be in Tunis, for the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualification encounter.