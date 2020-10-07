Tanzania: Mystery As Skulls Are Found On Mountain Peak

MINERS in Katavi Region were busy cracking stones on Mountain Kakese's peak, when they came upon the grisly discovery of what looked like bones and skulls buried in a boulder field.

The discovery a week ago beneath the mountain unearthed a mystery: Who were the unfortunate hikers? How did they die? Were they ever reported injured, dead or missing?

Closer inspection that was later conducted by police revealed human skulls and bones of five people.

Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC) ACP Benjamin Kuzaga confirmed the incident, saying miners who were cracking stones discovered the presence of the human remains.

The RPC further alleged that relatives of the deceased identified the clothes which they wore before disappearing from public.

They were identified as Mihangwa Clement, Mindi Bungulwa, Yasinta Mihangwa, Catherine Mihangwa and Swaumu Matongo all were from Mbugani B village.

Narrating the grisly incident, RPC Kuzaga said the remains were discovered by miners on October 1st, this year at 3:00 pm at Kakese Mountain.

RPC Kuzaga further explained that two people; Masanja Shija (27), an auto rickshaw rider and Mihangwa Joseph (47), a witchdoctor both residents of Kakese village have been arrested for interrogation by the law enforcers.

He explained that on August 25th, this year, leader of Mbugani B village Juma Abdallah (45) reported to Kakese Police Station the disappearance of five residents of the precinct without any information.

Immediately, police officers launched an investigation into the matter and on October 1st, this year, Kakese Village Chairman Simon Jeremia (50) reported to the Police Station that miners, who were cracking stones, have discovered the presence of remains of bones and skulls believed to be of human beings.

It was at that juncture police officers and medical experts from Katavi Region Referral hospital rushed to the area and testified that the remains are of human beings.

RPC Kuzaga confirmed that remains of five human beings were handed over to their relatives for burial arrangements, adding investigations into the matter was on progress.

He noted that police officers have mounted a manhunt for more suspects, who are linked with the killings of the five people and that the motive behind the killings is yet to be established.