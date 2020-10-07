Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi for Peaceful Coexistence

CCM Zanzibar presidential candidate Dr Hussein Mwinyi has pledged to cement peaceful coexistence of all religions, vowing to fight discrimination should he win the presidency.

"We have prejudice in Zanzibar and any pretence that there is no problem or we don't see it, will never help us...chauvinism is a serious problem in Zanzibar, we must unite against it," Dr Mwinyi said at his meeting with religious leaders of Zanzibar-based churches.

He condemned discrimination as a serious sin before God, pledging that racial, religious, economic or social status-based bigotry will have no space in his envisaged administration.

"We are all Tanzanians irrespective of our being Muslims, Christians, Zanzibaris, Mainlanders, rich or poor..." said the ruling CCM presidential candidate. "Unless we admit that discrimination exists within our societies, we will never be able to successfully eliminate it," Dr Mwinyi said, assuring Zanzibar- based Christians: "Believe me; I have a good will to serve you all."

The presidential hopeful commended the religious leaders for their good work, especially peace and harmony preaching in the country and implored them to sustain the good job.

"...and so far, CCM is the only party that is supporting you in peace advocacy, hopefully all peace supporters will vote for CCM," argued Dr Mwinyi.

The presidency seeker told Zanzibaris to disregard chaos preachers, saying normally the country's peace and tranquility stumble during election campaigns.

"Let us all join hands to preach for peace; let us pray for our Almighty God to help us to enter and finish the elections safely," said Dr Mwinyi.

He said unity and solidarity among all Zanzibaris, irrespective of their background, political or religious inclinations, are of paramount importance for the country to achieve the envisaged social and economic development.

"Development is the product of cordial and firm relationship of all the key partners," Dr Mwinyi said, naming the key development partners as the government, the private sector and religious leaders.

He assured that he had heard all the challenges that haunt Christians in the islands, saying: "They are all solvable... the most important thing is to protect the freedom of every citizen to worship."

Earlier, the Christians prayed for a fair environment for all Zanzibaris regardless of their religious inclination, particularly in land ownership, issuance of Zanzibar Residence identity cards and even in justice dispensation.

Chairman of Zanzibar Prelate Council Bishop Augustine Shao told Dr Mwinyi, "Through your candidature, we see a prospective leadership. We are not asking for favouritism, we just want fairness." Dr Shao added: "We have always championed reconciliation and solidarity. We have always wished to rely on laws, but justice to the weak has always been silent."

The religious leaders, however, assured Dr Mwinyi of their votes, describing him as the best and most God-fearing candidate in the presidential race.